July 22 Rizzoli Corriere Della Sera Mediagroup:

* Cairo Communication at 50.13 percent of the Italian publisher's capital in takeover bid - stock exchange

* Investors who took up a losing bid on RCS have five days from Friday to tender their shares to Cairo instead

* Cairo's cash-and-share offer trumped a rival all-cash bid by a group of existing RCS investors and private equity firm Investindustrial