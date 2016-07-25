BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
July 25 Italy's Agnelli family holding company Exor says:
* proposing cross-border merger of Exor into wholly-owned Dutch subsidiary Exor Holding N.V.
* idea is to simplify corporate structure and align the group with its major businesses, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ferrari and CNH Industrial
* Exor N.V. will be listed on Milan bourse, new group headquarters in Netherlands
* merger will become effective by the end of 2016
* Exor shareholders will receive 1 ordinary share of Exor N.V. with 1 voting right for each Exor share
* new holding company will adopt loyalty voting scheme to incentivize long-term share ownership, with 5 voting rights for each Exor N.V. share held without interruption for 5 years
* GAC, which owns 52.99 percent of Exor has confirmed full support for the transaction
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.