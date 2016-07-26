Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
July 26 Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine says:
* Has an open mind regarding the potential of a future Telecom Italia-Mediaset merger but nothing on the table at the moment
* Very happy with results statement Telecom Italia will present later on Tuesday
* No plan for a deal between Telecom Italia and Orange
* No plan to sell TIM Brasil for time being but "never say never"
* Comfortable with current stake in Telecom Italia
* Could imagine Telecom Italia being a consolidator one day Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.