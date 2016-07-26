July 26 Italian broadcaster Mediaset says:

* There is no negotiation underway with Vivendi

* Talks have already taken place leading to the signing of a contract on April 8

* Analysis of pay-TV data was carried out before contract was signed

* Has never received any formal complaint from Vivendi over validity or content of pay-TV sale contract