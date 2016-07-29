BRIEF-Delta Insurance 9-mnth consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 64.4 million versus EGP 22.7 million year ago
July 29 The head of Monte dei Paschi's banking foundation Marcello Clarich says:
* it is reasonable to expect an approval by the European Central Bank of lender's bailout plan
* Monte dei Paschi banking foundation owns 1.49 percent in the Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 1.6 million versus loss EGP 5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyGtfL) Further company coverage: