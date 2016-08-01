Aug 1 Carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles,
Italian group CIR and L'espresso say:
* signed framework agreement for the merger of their
controlled publishing businesses, following a memorandum of
understanding dated March 2
* CIR, main investor in Italian publishing group L'Espresso,
will hold 43.4 percent of the group created through the
combination of L'Espresso and Itedi
* agreement also signed by Perrone family holding Ital
Press, which will own 4.37 of new group
* Fiat will initially own 14.6 percent of the merged group
but will then distribute its entire stake, with Agnelli family
holding Exor acquiring 4.3 percent
* CIR will be granted the right to appoint Chairman and CEO
of new group
