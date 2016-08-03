Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Aug 3 State financing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) says:
* approves merger of Enel Open Fiber (EOF) with fiber-optic firm Metroweb
* Metroweb deal envisages a 714 million euro capital increase at EOF, reserved equally for Enel and CDP, as already disclosed by Enel Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)