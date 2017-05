Aug 5 Mediobanca gives results for financial year ending June 30, 2016:

* Net profit up 2.5 percent at 604.5 million euros ($673.35 million)

* Revenues at all-time high of 2.047 billion euros

* Operating profit at 736 million euros, up 11 percent

* To pay dividend of 0.27 euros per share

* Loan loss provisions down 21 percent to 419 million euros

* Fully-phased CET1 ratio 12.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)