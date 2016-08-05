BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 UBI Banca:
* UBI Q2 net loss 829 million euros versus forecast for 787 million euro loss in analyst consensus distributed by bank
* UBI loan loss provisions 1.206 billion euros in H1, up from 389.1 mln euros in H1 in 2015, after balance sheet clean-up announced in June
* coverage ratio of bad loans (sofferenze) 58.25 percent, unlikely to pay 23.75 percent, past due 4.63 percent
* fully-loaded CET 1 ratio 11.02 percent at end-June versus 11.73 percent end-March
* UBI shares down 1 percent after results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico