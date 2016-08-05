BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 Credito Valtellinese says:
* Net profit comes in at 19.1 million euros in the first half compared with a 50.8 million euro profit in the same period of last year
* H1 net interest income falls 11 percent year-on-year to 211 million euros
* H1 net fees down 3.5 percent, operating income falls 12.5 percent
* has booked a net gain of 26 million euros on the sale of stake in Visa Europe
* H1 writedowns on loans and financial assets 152 million euros
* Fully-loaded CET 1 ratio at end-June 13.1 percent
* has sold 430 mln euros bad loans and a disposal process of further 180 million euro of unlikely-to-pay is underway
* Coverage of bad loans at 52.8 percent at end-June, other doubtful loans covered at 23.4 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico