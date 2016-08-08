Aug 8 Quaestio Capital Management, which manages Italian bank rescue fund Atlante, says:

* Atlante II Fund, set up to invest only in banks' non-performing loans, has raised 1.715 billion euros from Italian financial institutions

* The first closing of the fund is seen in September this year when 2.5-3.0 billion euros is expected to be raised

* After the first closing, Atlante II will continue to raise funds from Italian and foreign companies with the aim of reaching 3.0-3.5 billion euros by July 31, 2017

* It will be possible to use any funds left over from investments in a first Atlante fund in the Atlante II fund as of July 31, 2017

A source close to the matter says the 1.715 billion euros raised so far by Atlante II includes a contribution from the first Atlante fund. (Reporting by Milan newsroom)