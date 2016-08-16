BRIEF-Chengzhi Shareholding to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Aug 16 Italy's drugmaker Recordati says in a statement:
* appoints Andrea Recordati as new chief executive and deputy chairman; he covered role of Chief Operating Officer since 2013
* names Alberto Recordati Chairman of the boardEarlier on Tuesday the company said chief executive and chairman Giovanni Recordati had died at 66 after a long illness. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* FY 17 non-pharma revenues in US are expected to grow by 15-25% year on year