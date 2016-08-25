Aug 25 Italy's Fininvest, the key shareholder of Italian broadcaster Mediaset says:

* reaffirms the fairness of its behaviour and that of Mediaset in the pay-TV deal with Vivendi

* completely rejects the version of facts given by the French media company with regards to the pay-TV agreement

* is astonished by fact that Vivendi, whose behaviour it sees as unacceptable and unfair, is portraying itself as damaged party in the dispute over the pay-TV deal Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)