* has completed acquisition of Barclays retail business in Italy

* deal envisages Barclays paying Mediobanca retail unit Chebanca! 240.5 million euros

* deal sees CheBanca! doubling its size with funding over 20bn

* in December last year Mediobanca said Barclays would pay 237 million euros.