BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht
Aug 30 Mediobanca says:
* has completed acquisition of Barclays retail business in Italy
* deal envisages Barclays paying Mediobanca retail unit Chebanca! 240.5 million euros
* deal sees CheBanca! doubling its size with funding over 20bn
* deal envisages Barclays paying Mediobanca retail unit Chebanca! 240.5 million euros

* deal sees CheBanca! doubling its size with funding over 20bn

* in December last year Mediobanca said Barclays would pay 237 million euros.
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos