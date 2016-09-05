Australia shares dip as financials extend losses
May 19 Australian shares softened on Friday, as the financial sector sagged on concerns over the effects of a tax on banks and potential slowdown in the housing market.
Sept 5 Banca Popolare di Vicenza Chief Executive Francesco Iorio:
* says ECB has not given a time frame for the sale of bad loans by the bank
* says bank has started preliminary activities aimed at possible sale of bad loans
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)
May 19 Australian shares softened on Friday, as the financial sector sagged on concerns over the effects of a tax on banks and potential slowdown in the housing market.
TOKYO, May 19 U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital LP plans to bid around 1.5 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's chip business, people with knowledge of the matter said.