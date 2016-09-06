MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 6 Fininvest, the holding company of the Berlusconi family that owns soccer club AC Milan, says:
* has received 85 million euros from Chinese investors by way of second installment of down payment for purchase of AC Milan
* the payment is an important step towards closing the deal by the end of the year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.