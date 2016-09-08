BRIEF-Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Priceline Group
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
Sept 8 Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano say:
* Bank of Italy on Thursday authorised the merger of the two banks as the European Central Bank had no objections
* ECB expected to provide new group with banking licence shortly Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
May 15 The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.