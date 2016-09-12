CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 Italy's Banca Popolare Di Milano and Banco Popolare say in separate statements:
* will both hold extraordinary shareholder meetings on October 14, in first call, and October 15, in second call, to vote on planned merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017