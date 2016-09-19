Sept 19 Italian banks:

* Shares in Monte dei Paschi rise as much as 4 percent in early trade after 9.3 percent drop on Friday

* Shares in UniCredit up 2 percent in early trade after 5.8 percent drop on Friday

* Shares in Creval up 2 percent after UBS starts coverage with "buy" rating Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)