Oct 3 Head of UBI supervisory board Andrea Moltrasio says:

* bank will buy three of the four small lenders rescued in a government-sponsored scheme last year only if deal creates value for its own shareholders

* bank is not in a position to bail out other banks

* confirmed CEO Victor Massiah will attend meeting with economy minister, Bank of Italy governor and CEOs of UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo later on Monday Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)