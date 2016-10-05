Oct 5 Yoox Net-A-Porter says:
* It issued 1,999,495 ordinary shares as Richemont exercised
its right to convert some Category B shares into ordinary shares
to bring its stake back to 25 percent of YNAP's voting capital
* Richemont now owns 22,693,459 ordinary shares out of a
total of 90,791,175 and 42,906,138 B shares out of a total of
42,906,138
* Richemont's stake had been slightly diluted by a 100
million euro capital increase reserved to Dubai entrepreneur
Mohammed Alabbar
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan Newsroom)