MILAN Oct 6 Shares in UniCredit rose
more than 3 percent on Thursday after Il Messaggero daily
reported that France's Amundi had made a
higher-than-expected 4 billion-euro ($4.5 billion) offer for the
Italian bank's asset manager Pioneer.
* Pioneer had previously been valued at around 2.5-3 billion
euros, broker ICBPI said in a note
* Il Messaggero said consortium led by Poste Italiane
may now try to raise its own bid for Pioneer
* UniCredit was not immediately available for comment, Amundi
declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8934 euros)
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)