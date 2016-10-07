BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
Oct 7 Benetton family holding Edizione says:
* it appoints former Telecom Italia chief Marco Patuano as its new CEO
* Fabio Cerchiai, who is currently chairman of airport and motorway operator Atlantia, will become Edizione's chairman
* Gilberto Benetton, shareholder and current chairman of Edizione, will become vice-chairman
* appointments will be rubber stamped in January
* the Benetton family controls travel caterer Autogrill and Atlantia through Edizione Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
* RFM Corporation sold 3.3 million treasury shares at 4.80 pesos per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: