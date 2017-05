Oct 12 Italy's ERG says:

* UniCredit swaps an ERG Renew 7.14 percent shareholding for a stake in ordinary treasury shares of ERG group of 4 percent

* The swap ratio agreed for the exchange is approximately 0.78 ERG ordinary shares for each ERG Renew share, considering a value of 12.8 euros for each ERG ordinary share

* UniCredit will observe a 180 day lock-up commitment on ERG shares Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)