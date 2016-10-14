BRIEF-Hamborner REIT acquires office property in Ratingen
* PAYMENT OF PURCHASE PRICE AND TRANSFER OF POSSESSION ARE SCHEDULED FOR Q3 OF 2017
Oct 14 Banco Popolare says:
* completes sale of 618 million euros of a portfolio of unsecured bad loans
* the transaction will have no negative effect on the lender's balance sheet
* the transaction will have no negative effect on the lender's balance sheet
* the portfolio has been purchased by Marte SPV, a special purpose vehicle owned by specialised investor Hoist Finance
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 36,875 dinars versus 192,899 dinars year ago