BRIEF-Bank Muscat says sukuk issue under Meethaq Sukuk Programme to commence on May 21
May 16 Bank Muscat:
•Says all regulatory approvals are now in place for the Meethaq
Sukuk Programme
•Debut issuance under the sukuk program i.e. Series 1 will
commence on 21 May 2017 and close on 1 June 2017
•Series 1 will be for OMR 25 million with a green shoe option of
a further OMR 25 million, in case of oversubscription
•Series 1 will have a tenor of 5 years and will be issued
through a public offer which will be open to all Omani and
Non-Omani individuals as well as institution