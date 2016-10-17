Oct 17 Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Carlo
Messina tells German weekly Wirtschaftswoche:
* Italy's constitutional referendum not a turning point in
the history of the country, it's an exaggeration to say it could
endanger its political stability
* Investors hesitant in backing Monte dei Paschi's share
sale at present
* Bank's holdings of Italian government bonds currently at
an adequate level after falling to 50 billion euros from 100
billion euros
* Italian banks must merge, expects consolidation process to
last two-to-three years
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan Newsroom)