Oct 17 Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Carlo Messina tells German weekly Wirtschaftswoche:

* Italy's constitutional referendum not a turning point in the history of the country, it's an exaggeration to say it could endanger its political stability

* Investors hesitant in backing Monte dei Paschi's share sale at present

* Bank's holdings of Italian government bonds currently at an adequate level after falling to 50 billion euros from 100 billion euros

* Italian banks must merge, expects consolidation process to last two-to-three years