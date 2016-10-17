UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Italian utility Enel says:
* To invest $500 million to build a 300 MW wind farm in Missouri, the first in the state
* Construction started for the project, located in Archison County, expected to enter into service by the end of 2017
* Investment is part of current strategic plan, and will be financed through the group's own resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.