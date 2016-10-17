Oct 17 Italian utility Enel says:

* To invest $500 million to build a 300 MW wind farm in Missouri, the first in the state

* Construction started for the project, located in Archison County, expected to enter into service by the end of 2017

* Investment is part of current strategic plan, and will be financed through the group's own resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)