Oct 18 (Reuters) -

* Italian bank loans to households, businesses down 0.01 percent year-on-year in September after 0.16 percent yearly drop in August - banking association ABI

* Average yield on bank loans to households, businesses in Italy fell to new record of 2.97 percent in September from 2.99 percent the previous month - ABI

* Italian banks' net foreign funding down 2.4 percent year-on-year in August (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)