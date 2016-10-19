Fitch Rates Coca-Cola's Issuance 'A+'; Outlook Negative
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+'
rating to The
Coca-Cola Company's (Coca-Cola) issuance of 5- and 10-year
senior notes. The
Rating Outlook is Negative.
The notes will be issued by Coca-Cola and will rank equally with
the company's
senior unsecured obligations. Proceeds will be used to purchase
any notes
accepted in Coca-Cola's tender offer, pay any consent payments
and general
corporate purposes. Coca-Cola had