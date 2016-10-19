BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial acquires Hudson & Marshall
* Fidelity national financial, inc. Announces acquisition of hudson & marshall
Oct 19 Italian bank Unicredit says:
* sells portfolio of non-performing loans worth 940 million euros to Kruk Group
* the impact of the NPL sale will be felt in fourth-quarter results
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock