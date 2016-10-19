Oct 19 Italy's private broadcaster Mediaset says:

* takes note of Vivendi statement earlier on Wednesday, matter will be resolved in court

* there has been no contact between Mediaset and Vivendi since July 25, when Vivendi backed out of pay-TV deal

* Vivendi's reference to pay-TV unit's "unrealistic business plan" is inappropriate interference in the activities of a relevant asset and creates further damage to the company's market share price

* requests to seize 3.5 percent stake in Vivendi is not an intimidating initiative but aimed at protecting Mediaset's interests