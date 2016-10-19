BRIEF-Serko's FY net loss before tax narrows 44% to NZ$3.3 mlm
* FY net loss before tax narrows 44 pct to NZ$3.3 million, while total FY revenue (excluding grants) rises 9 pct to NZ $14.3 million
Oct 19 Italy's private broadcaster Mediaset says:
* takes note of Vivendi statement earlier on Wednesday, matter will be resolved in court
* there has been no contact between Mediaset and Vivendi since July 25, when Vivendi backed out of pay-TV deal
* Vivendi's reference to pay-TV unit's "unrealistic business plan" is inappropriate interference in the activities of a relevant asset and creates further damage to the company's market share price
* requests to seize 3.5 percent stake in Vivendi is not an intimidating initiative but aimed at protecting Mediaset's interests Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
* FY net loss before tax narrows 44 pct to NZ$3.3 million, while total FY revenue (excluding grants) rises 9 pct to NZ $14.3 million
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie