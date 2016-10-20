UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Freni Brembo Spa says:
* will spend $93 million to build additional new foundry for production of cast iron discs in Mexico;
* new foundry, which will be adjacent to one inaugurated on Thursday, to be operational by end-2017
* the new facility will have melting capacity of around 100,000 tonnes per year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.