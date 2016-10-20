BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Unicredit:
* Wellington Management Group held 5.2 percent stake in Italy's FinecoBank as of Oct. 13 - regulatory filing
* Unicredit placed a 20 percent stake in its online bank unit FinecoBank on Oct. 13
* Norges Bank held 3.38 percent stake in FinecoBank as of Oct. 18 - filing by market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing