Oct 25 Italy's Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena says:

* Net loss in first 9 months at 849 million euros

* Loan loss provisions of 2.02 billion euros in first nine months, of which 750 million euros in Q3

* CET 1 transitional ratio at 11.49 percent at end-September

* Direct funding at 105 billion euros, down 6.6 billion euros since end-June