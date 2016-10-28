BRIEF-Musee Grevin H1 revenue up at 6.1 million euros
* H1 REVENUE EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2pCC7EB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 28 Italys' Piaggio say:
* 9-month Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rise 4.3 percent year-on-year to 141.5 million euros
* 9-month net sales rise 2.9 percent to 1.03 billion euros, up 4.7 percent at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says One World has informed co of their intention to take the step of filing a lawsuit against co - Blog