BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena says:
* acknowledges decision by Corrado Passera to withdraw alternative turnaround plan
* Passera's plan was non-binding, on behalf of investors whose identity was not known
* it has kept national and international regulators updated on Passera's plan from the start
* board regrets Passera's decision to withdraw plan; believes decision based on arguments which board sees as groundless Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO