Nov 3 Telecom Italia:

* Bank of America Merrill Lynch held an indirect stake of 5.535 percent in Telecom Italia as of Oct. 24, a filing by market regulator Consob shows

* The stake held includes a 1.012 percent stake with voting rights, a potential stake of 0.732 percent, 1.972 percent in long positions to be settled in stock and another 1.819 percent in long positions to be settled in cash Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)