Jan 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call:

* discussions with U.S. authorities on diesel accusations proceeding well

* The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this month accused FCA of illegally using hidden software to allow excess diesel emissions to go undetected, the result of a probe that stemmed from regulators' investigation of rival Volkswagen AG. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)