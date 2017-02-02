UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Ferrari Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call:
* 2017 industrial free cash flow guidance of between 280-300 million euros is conservative Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high