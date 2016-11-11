BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters into a Letter of Intent with China Unicom Operations Ltd
Nov 11 UnipolSai Assicurazioni says:
* 9-month consolidated net profit 427 million euros vs 602 mln euros a year earlier
* Individual solvency II ratio at end-Sept at 190 percent, consolidated solvency II margin ratio equal to 169 percent
* Recent earthquake in central Italy had marginal impact on company
* Confirms expects positive result for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to debt collectors, ruling that people who have filed for bankruptcy cannot sue companies that try to recoup old debt that is not required to be paid back under state statutes of limitations.