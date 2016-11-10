BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna CEO Alessandro Vandelli tells an analyst call:
* bank working on a potential new bad loan sale by end-year
* does not know if it will be possible to reach year-end bad loans sale target of 700 million euros
* aims at confirming increase in dividend policy also for 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* AIG says CEO Brian Duperreault reports open market purchase of 80,000 shares of co's common stock at average of $61.48/share on may 18 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qGrDRT) Further company coverage: