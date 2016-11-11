Fitch Affirms TDC at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Denmark-based TDC A/S's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. TDC has improved leverage headroom within its rating over the past 12-24 months through a combination of dividend cuts, hybrid securities and asset sales. The company's strategy to reduce the decline in