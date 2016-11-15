BRIEF-OneREIT announces Q1 FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9 pct to 10.8 cents
* OneREIT - FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9% to 10.8 cents for quarter ended March 31, 2017
Nov 15 Italian banking association ABI says in its monthly report:
* Italian bank loans to households and businesses are down 0.31 percent year-on-year in October after a 0.36 percent drop in September
* The average yield on bank loans to households and businesses in Italy fell to a new record of 2.94 percent in October, from 2.97 percent in September
* Italian banks' net foreign funding is up 0.4 percent year-on-year in September. (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion ValueAct Capital Management LP hedge fund by promoting his long-time business partner Mason Morfit to the position of chief investment officer.