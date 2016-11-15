Nov 15 Italian banking association ABI says in its monthly report:

* Italian bank loans to households and businesses are down 0.31 percent year-on-year in October after a 0.36 percent drop in September

* The average yield on bank loans to households and businesses in Italy fell to a new record of 2.94 percent in October, from 2.97 percent in September

* Italian banks' net foreign funding is up 0.4 percent year-on-year in September. (Reporting by Milan newsroom)