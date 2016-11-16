Nov 16 Italian antitrust authority says:

* opens two separate probes into Telecom Italia and Vodafone for alleged abuse of dominant position in the bulk text message (SMS) market, used by companies for notifications to clients

* the probes were opened after a company that uses the text message services said the two companies applied tariffs that did not allow users of the services to cover costs

* probes are expected to end on Nov. 30, 2017