BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Mediobanca Banca Di Credito Finanziario Spa
* says launches partial buy back of two subordinated bonds
* says offer is for total nominal amount of up to 200 million euros with an option to increase it by another 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )