Nov 23 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's Chief European Economist Jean-Michel Six says:

* the victory of a "No" vote at Italy's constitutional referendum would delay the solution to the country's bad loan problem

* attention would move on from financial issues to political ones

* a "No" victory would lead to some turbulence on the market and deterioration of the spread between Italian and German bond yields but ECB intervention would be rapid (Reporting by Milan newsroom)