Nov 23 Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) says:

* Has not received any requests to change the business plan for the merger with Banco Popolare from the European Central Bank, following recent contacts

* Confirms plan's targets on bad loan levels and provisioning

* Has acted correctly in approving merger

* Allegations in press report about decision process over merger are "wrong and biased"