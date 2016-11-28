Nov 28 Assicurazioni Generali says:

* Board gave favourable opinion to conversion of Monte dei Paschi subordinated debt into equity and mandated CEO to proceed

* Generali holds 400 million euros in Monte dei Paschi subordinated bonds which would give the insurer a stake of up to 8 percent once converted into shares, according to Italian press reports

* Generali did not specify the amount of Monte dei Paschi bonds it holds Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)