BRIEF-2C Partners Q1 result swings to loss of of 856,427 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 856,427 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3,457 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro tells journalists:
* Expects sale of Intesa's stake in Allfunds Bank mutual platform to be "rather quick"
* Does not think Santander will buy Intesa's 50 percent stake in Allfunds
* Santander Asset Management and Intesa Sanpaolo each own 50 percent of Allfunds. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 856,427 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3,457 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
OTTAWA, May 15 Canadian home resales fell in April as a government move to cool the long housing boom sent buyers to the sidelines and sparked a spike of new listings, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.